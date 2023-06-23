Today, Azerbaijan does not and will not depend on anyone - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “All necessary measures will continue to be taken to further strengthen our Army. Azerbaijan's enemies know and see this, and they must know and see this,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“That is why any provocation against us does not go unanswered. Every provocation is met with a worthy response. Today, Azerbaijan is one of the countries that determines its own destiny, does not and will not depend on anyone, speaks its word openly and conducts an independent policy. So, our country is an independent country in the true sense of the word, because it is capable of conducting an independent policy, and it is primarily our military potential that gives us this power,” the head of state noted.