We have further consolidated our glorious Victory on political and diplomatic level - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “Today, we have further consolidated our glorious Victory on the political and diplomatic level. Today, we have a say in the region,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“Some, including Armenia and some of its foreign patrons, are accusing us of revenge. It is a completely erroneous thesis. I have said this, I said during the war – we will take our revenge on the enemy on the battlefield, we will avenge the blood of our martyrs on the battlefield, and so it happened. The Azerbaijani Army did not waged war against the civilian population – everyone knows and sees this,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.