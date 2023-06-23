We should never forget Armenian atrocities - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. “We took revenge on the battlefield. At the same time, we should never forget the Armenian atrocities,” said President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to present the battle flag to one of the commando military units of the Ministry of Defense.

“During the occupation, our cities were razed to the ground. Our historical monuments were destroyed. Our holy places were desecrated and ravaged. It was our contemptible neighbors who did that. The international world, the international community and the corrupt European officials and deputies visiting Armenia every day are turning a blind eye to that. What is behind this injustice? Double standards and bribery! There is no other explanation for this,” the head of state added.