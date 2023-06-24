Representatives of diplomatic corps get acquainted with restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 24. Representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrived in the Lachin district today, where they got acquainted with the restoration and construction work carried out there, Trend reports.

The delegation consists of 60 diplomats and military attachés from 33 countries and 10 organizations.

The guests visited the first residential block built on the December 1 street of the city of Lachin, and had conversations with residents who have already returned to their homeland.

On behalf of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, a total of 700 buildings are being restored in the city. Of these, 620 are cottages, 9 are multi-apartment residential buildings. At the same time, 71 administrative buildings are being reconstructed.

Foreign diplomats will also visit Flag Square, Heydar Aliyev Street and Lachin Boulevard, laid on the bank of the Khakari River.

Moreover, it is planned that representatives of the diplomatic corps will visit the agro-industrial park under construction in the Lachin district.

The guests will also got acquainted with the full progress of construction work in the village of Zabukh.

The last stop of foreign diplomats will be the "smart village" of Aghaly in the Zangilan district.