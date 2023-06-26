Western Azerbaijani Community opens representative office in Naftalan and Goranboy districts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. The opening ceremony of the representation office of the Azerbaijan Western Community for the Naftalan and Goranboy districts was held in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district on June 25, the press service of the Community told Trend.

First, the participants of the event visited the monument to the great leader in the Heydar Aliyev Park in the city of Goranboy.

Then the new representative office of the Azerbaijan Western Community were presented.

After that, a meeting with about 300 Western Azerbaijanis was held at the Olympic Sports Complex in Goranboy.

At the beginning of the event, there was a minute of silence in memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs, and the National Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

The opening remarks were made by the Head of the Executive Power of the Goranboy district Magarram Guliyev and the Head of the Executive Power of Naftalan Vugar Novruzov.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Western Community, and deputy of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan Aziz Alekberli spoke about the structure of the Community, its goals, and successful activities.

The Azerbaijan Western Community, as a legal representative protecting the rights of compatriots, successfully carries out international activities in the direction of the return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands.

Alekberli, speaking about the pain faced by Western Azerbaijanis over the past 200 years, about four mass deportations in the last century, noted that returning to their homeland is their fundamental right.

Other members of the Community who spoke at the event - Deputy Chairman of the Community, Deputy Ramil Hasan, Chairman of the Council of Elders, Deputy Ahliman Amiraslanov, members of the Youth Union, deputies Nagif Gamzayev and Anar Mammadov wished success to the activities of the representative office.

The representative of the Azerbaijan Western Community in the Goranboy district and the city of Naftalan Nuraddin Hasanov was introduced to the public.

Hasanov thanked in his speech the leadership of the Community for the trust placed in him.

The local representation of the Community will carry out activities at the local level to promote the right of Western Azerbaijanis living in these areas to return to their native lands, as well as to promote their traditions, folklore and cultural values.