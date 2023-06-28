No changes in schedule of meetings between Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. There are no changes in the schedule of meetings between Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department said during a briefing on June 28, Trend reports.

"We absolutely have to confirm that there are meetings today. There's been no change in scheduling the meetings.

We're very much glad to be convening and hosting this and the role that we've played similar to the last time that we hosted this, these kinds of talks earlier this year. As I said the Secretary had the opportunity to meet with the foreign ministers. It's something that the department is going to continue to remain deeply engaged on," he said.

On June 27, Blinken held separate closed-door bilateral meetings with the FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia at the National Training Center for Foreign Affairs named after George P. Schultz.

After the meetings, Blinken took part in the first plenary session with the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Then the ministers continued negotiations in a bilateral format, which lasted intermittently for 4-5 hours.

The negotiations will continue through June 29.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn