Azerbaijan expects that attack on its journalists in Paris would be investigated by French law enforcement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. We strongly condemn the attack on the journalists of the Azerbaijani Television (AzTV) crew in France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"We expect that this heinous attack against journalists will be investigated by French law enforcement agencies in a short period of time, criminals will be identified and punished," the ministry said in a statement on its Twitter page.

The employees of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (owning AzTV channel) were attacked during filming of protest rallies in France. As a result, the reporter and cameraman were injured, and the camera was taken away and broken. When the AzTV employees demanded the return of the camera, they were threatened with a weapon.

The protests began after the murder of a 17-year-old teenager who disobeyed an order of the traffic police in the Parisian suburb of Nanterre in the province of Ile-de-France.