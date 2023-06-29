Construction of metallurgical plant in Armenia can create serious regional public health crisis - Indian activist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The construction of the metallurgical plant in the village of Arazdayan, located on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan, can create a serious public health crisis for the region, Mohmad Husain, Human Rights activist from India, an official volunteer at Human Rights Commission HQ, Switzerland, told Trend.

“The construction of such a factory harms people or the planet and marks a red line for civil society, given its far-reaching implications and the threat it poses to human health, the environment and true sustainability. The potential repercussions of the metallurgical plant's toxic chemical waste on the local ecosystem are significant. This environmental impact will definitely affect human health and safety, flora, fauna, soil, air and water structures,” he said.

He also pointed out that the alarming possibility of this waste being discharged into the Araz river raises concerns for the wildlife inhabiting the river and the large farms relying on Araz water for irrigation.

“Damage to drinking water supply is the damage to human health and water safety which can lead to spread of infectious diseases in border villages. We oppose this type of environmental contamination and crisis which can deeply affect human beings, fauna, flora, soil, fresh water supply and support Azerbaijan in its environmental campaign,” he said.

The expert noted that the relevant international organizations, such as the UN Environment Program, the World Health Organization, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Environment, and the UN Special Rapporteur on Harmful Substances and Human Rights should be called upon to respond to this situation and put an end to Armenia's ongoing environmental transgressions.

“We urge civil society organizations in Armenia, particularly those actively involved in public health and tuberculosis advocacy, to take immediate action and protest against the establishment of this plant. This construction will undoubtedly have a profoundly negative impact on Armenia's own environmental situation, too.

I absolutely against the decision regarding the construction of this plant, and I hope they will revoke this decision,” the expert concluded.