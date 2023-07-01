Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Illegal Armenian armed groups continue transporting weapons to Azerbaijan's Karabakh (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 1 July 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Another video footage showing transportation of weapons by members of illegal Armenian armed groups [which remained in Azerbaijan contrary to the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020 by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders] in Karabakh has been released, Trend reports.

As evident from the footage, the transportation along the Khankendi-Karkijahan road is accompanied by Russian peacekeepers [temporarily deployed in Karabakh in accordance with the trilateral statement].

The military column supplies the fighting positions of the illegal armed groups.

