Iranian FM to visit Baku to participate in NAM meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will visit Azerbaijan to participate in a meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani said, Trend reports.

The spokesman stressed that the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement at the level of foreign ministers is of great importance. This organization has an important and influential role in various regional and international processes.

According to Kanaani, Iran will take part in the meeting at a high level because it attaches great importance to this movement and bilateral relations with Azerbaijan.

"A bilateral meeting of the Iranian foreign minister with his Azerbaijani counterpart will take place as a part of the visit, and other meetings will also be held. Each of these meetings is important," he said.

Kanaani also noted that the upcoming meetings may result in the elimination of misunderstandings between Iran and Azerbaijan and the improvement of relations between the two countries.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries will be held in Baku on July 5-6.