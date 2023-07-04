Baku celebrates 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. An international conference themed "Development of legislation through application of constitutional norms" dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Chairman of the Azerbaijani Supreme Court Inam Karimov, Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov, Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynov, chairpersons of the constitutional courts of foreign countries, and judges.

At the conference, the Chairman of Türkiye's Constitutional Court of Zuhtu Arslan will deliver a report on the topic of "Individual complaint: recent achievements in Türkiye", the Chairwoman of Serbian Constitutional Court Snejana Markovic - "Role of the constitutional court in the protection of basic constitutional principles", the Chairwoman of Kazakhstan's Constitutional Court Elvira Azimova - "Effectiveness of constitutional control over the observance of obligations to ensure the rule of law and protect human rights", and Chairwoman of Albanian Constitutional Court Holta Zacaj - "Constitutional Court of Albania against the backdrop of judicial reforms and constitutional changes - achieved result".

The Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan is composed of nine judges, appointed by the Parliament upon recommendation of the President of the Republic. The judges are appointed for a period of 15 years, without possibility to be re-appointed to the same post.

The Chairman of the country's Constitutional Court is Farhad Abdullayev.