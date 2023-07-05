Azerbaijan leads way in tackling global challenges - run-up to NAM ministerial meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. At present, the formation of a new global order is in progress. In essence, influential global powers are once more delineating their spheres of influence. Undoubtedly, distinguished international organizations play a significant role in this process, exerting their influence over specific events.

Azerbaijan has established significant ties with numerous international organizations, and yet the countryplaces particular importance on advancing cooperation with the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). Baku actively seeks to strengthen and deepen its engagement with NAM, recognizing the value of this partnership.

NAM serves as a platform for 120 countries that have chosen not to align themselves formally with any major power bloc. It stands as the largest collective of states worldwide, second only to the United Nations.

Transformed into a robust platform for global discourse, this forum has once more convened numerous influential political figures from across the globe to tackle pressing contemporary issues on the agenda.

Baku will be hosting the Ministerial Meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of NAM on July 5-6, 2023, which is another significant event, confirming Azerbaijan's position in this organization, and the country’s great contribution in the development of this organization.

Since 2019, Azerbaijan has held the chairmanship of NAM. Despite the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic overlapping with Azerbaijan's tenure, Baku effectively fulfilled its responsibilities and was granted an extension to lead the movement for another year. Reflecting on the past three years, it is evident that NAM's significance has further amplified under Azerbaijan's continued chairmanship. The organization has achieved remarkable milestones and historic successes during this period.

As President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pointed out while addressing the participants of the NAM Contact Group meeting held earlier this year, Azerbaijan strongly supports the institutional development of the Movement.

"We initiated the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network. The first meeting of the NAM Parliamentary Network took place in Baku in June 2022. Furthermore, the Shusha accords established the NAM Youth Organization in July 2022. The permanent secretariat of the NAM Youth Organization will be located in Baku. Our goal is to create institutional sustainability and to leave a successful legacy to the members who will take over the chairmanship after Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said.

And, indeed, under the chairmanship of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has assumed the role of a steadfast advocate for the rights of member states and their people within NAM. Notably, Azerbaijan's proactive approach resulted in the adoption of resolutions on fair vaccine distribution by both the UN General Assembly and the UN Human Rights Council. This demonstrates Azerbaijan's commitment to promoting equitable access to vaccines and addressing global health challenges within the framework of NAM.

In addition, President Ilham Aliyev's proposal led to holding an exclusive session of the UN General Assembly in December 2020, which focused on combatting the pandemic. Furthermore, in May 2020, Azerbaijan, under President Aliyev's chairmanship, held an online NAM summit dedicated to the global fight against COVID-19. Notably, Azerbaijan's tenure also witnessed the establishment of the NAM Parliamentary Network and the NAM Youth Network, underscoring its commitment to fostering dialogue and engagement within the organization.

At the recent gathering of the NAM Contact Group, President Ilham Aliyev put forth a significant proposal to expand the membership of the UN Security Council. Notably, several countries including Australia, India, the US, and Japan have already voiced their support for Azerbaijan's initiative.

"UN Security Council is reminiscent of the past and does not reflect the current reality. The composition of the Security Council should be expanded to make it more representative and more geographically fair. One permanent seat should be given to the Non-Aligned Movement, and the country holding the position of chair of the Movement should have this seat on a rotating basis. I call on NAM member countries to start consultations on this issue and present their views to the relevant UN Committee," President Ilham Aliyev said in this regard.

Azerbaijan's prominent role in advocating for proposed changes highlights its increasing significance within the international relations system. By offering ideas that empower developing nations and challenging the prevailing status quo, Baku demonstrates a morally principled position in the often unjust, insincere, and manipulative world of international politics. This underscores Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering positive change and promoting fairness in global affairs.

President Ilham Aliyev's exceptional international influence, along with his visionary initiatives and projects from the past, now prove to be crucial for both Europe and Asia. This substantiates Azerbaijan's position as a place where viable solutions to global challenges can be found. The world recognizes Azerbaijan as a key player in addressing global issues, further cementing its significance on the international stage.