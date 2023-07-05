Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Armenia continues causing transboundary environmental disaster along border with Nakhchivan - President Ilham Aliyev

5 July 2023
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Armenia continues causing transboundary environmental disaster now with the involvement of a foreign company along the border with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku.

“By doing so, Armenia violates its obligations stemming from the 1991 Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention), which clearly stipulates that respected countries must consult each other to avoid an adverse transboundary impact,” the head of state emphasized.

