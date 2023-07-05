Iran supports peaceful settlement in South Caucasus - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Iran supports the peaceful settlement of disputes in the South Caucasus region, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said at a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports.

"Today, at a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, I understood that Azerbaijan observes a trilateral statement (of November 10, 2020, signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the second Karabakh war). Azerbaijan doesn't intend to impose a blockade against the opening of communications and transport," he said.

The trilateral statement envisages unblocking of all economic and transport connections in the region.

In January 2021, during a meeting in Moscow, the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan made a decision to create a working group at the level of the deputy prime ministers of the three countries that would focus on establishing transport and economic links in Karabakh, following the end of the second Karabakh war.

On June 2 this year, a meeting of the trilateral working group of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia was held in Moscow.