President Ilham Aliyev leads path to peace in South Caucasus - OTS SecGen

Politics Materials 5 July 2023 19:18 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, peace will soon be established in the South Caucasus region, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), said in an interview with Trend.

He noted that the Turkic peoples have always been alongside Azerbaijan.

"In the issue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkic Council has always stood by Azerbaijan, provided support, and will continue to do so. Since the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan has done a lot to ensure peace. We believe and know that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, peace will be established in the region soon," Omuraliev said.

