South Sudan interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Cooperation of South Sudan Deng Dau Deng Malek, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan to attend a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries was discussed, the potential opportunities for the development of bilateral relations in various directions, especially in the economic, energy, trade and health sectors, were discussed.

Noting that the term of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement is coming to an end, Minister Bayramov drew attention to the efforts and initiatives of Azerbaijan in the development of NAM.

The Minister emphasized that the procedures for the membership of South Sudan in the Non-Aligned Movement have been completed, and congratulated his colleague on the country's new membership.

Acting Minister Deng Dau Deng Malek expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan in connection with the successful chairmanship. He noted that his country is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.