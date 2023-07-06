Bulgarian media provides extensive coverage of President Ilham Aliyev's speech at NAM Coordinating Bureau meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The speech of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku was widely covered in the Bulgarian media, Trend reports.

Thus, Bulgarian FAKTI news portal dedicated special attention to President Ilham Aliyev's statements regarding France's neocolonial policies.

"In his statement at the Non-Aligned Movement meeting in Baku, President Ilham Aliyev called on Emmanuel Macron to apologize to the millions of people who were colonized, killed, and humiliated," the article states.

DarikNews quotes President Ilham Aliyev's words that France's apologies would not only acknowledge the historical guilt of the country but also help overcome the consequences of a deep political, social, and humanitarian crisis it found itself in after the brutal murder of an Algerian teenager.

The material published in Novini 24/7, citing the words of President Ilham Aliyev, highlights that France is one of the countries that continues its neocolonial policies.

Actualno.com has emphasized President Ilham Aliyev's remarks about the widespread racist and discriminatory rhetoric, including in the media, in France.

Trend presents the links to the full versions of the publications in Bulgarian media for the readers' reference:

https://fakti.bg/world/796447-ilham-aliev-makron-trabva-da-se-izvini-na-stranite-zasegnati-ot-frenskia-kolonializam

Президентът на Азербайджан обвини Франция в неоколониална политика - Свят - DarikNews.bg

Президентът на Азербайджан Илхам Алиев обвини Франция, че е една (novini247.com)

Президентът на Азербайджан обвини Франция в неоколониална политика - Новини от Actualno