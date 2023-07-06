Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
France has been imposing alien culture in Martinique - rep of public organization

6 July 2023
France has been imposing alien culture in Martinique - rep of public organization

Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. France is inculcating an alien culture in Martinique, representative of one of the public organizations of Martinique Claudette Duhamel said during an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Eradication of Colonialism" held in Baku today, Trend reports.

"They are trying to make us forget the history of slavery. France, through manipulative efforts, was trying to convince the people of Martinique that this is the right policy," she said.

Within the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, an event on the topic of "Towards the Complete Elimination of Colonialism" has kicked off today at Baku Convention Center.

