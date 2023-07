BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. One more document between Azerbaijan and Türkiye has been approved, Trend reports.

At today's special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan, a bill on approval of the protocol "On Amendments to the preferential Trade Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye " was submitted for discussion.

After discussion, the document was put to the vote and approved.