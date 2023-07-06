Significant results achieved in relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Numerous significant results have been achieved in relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania over the past four years, Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas said at an event dedicated to the State Day (the coronation of King Mindaugas of Lithuania) and the completion of the Ambassador's diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"During the four-year period of my duties as the Ambassador of Lithuania to Azerbaijan, significant results have been achieved in cooperation between our countries. I would especially like to highlight two key achievements: the first of them is the visit of President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda to Azerbaijan in May last year, and the second is the visit of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Lithuania in May this year," he said.

Navikas added that he was pleased to serve as ambassador to Azerbaijan, noting that these were four happy years of his service.

He also expressed his gratitude to the diplomatic circles in Azerbaijan, noting that they showed great friendliness. In addition, the ambassador also expressed gratitude to his colleagues at the embassy and Lithuanian companies.

Bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania covers various areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, cultural and diplomatic relations. The two countries are working together to expand cooperation and strengthen their ties.

Azerbaijan stands as one of Lithuania's most robust partners when it comes to EU Twinning projects awarded to Lithuania within the Eastern Partnership countries. To date, Lithuania has engaged in 26 project selections in Azerbaijan, securing participation in 17 of them.