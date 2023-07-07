FMs of Azerbaijan, Nepal note great potential for co-op in tourism (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Foreign Minister of Nepal Narayan Prakash Saud within the framework of a ministerial meeting of the Coordinating Bureau of the Non-Aligned Movement, Trend reports citing the MFA.

At the meeting, the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement was highly appreciated.

The importance of holding political consultations between the two countries, developing relations between the relevant institutions of the two countries within the framework of both bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as the existence of a great potential for cooperation in the field of tourism was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.