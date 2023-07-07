Armenia’s polluting industries - LIST

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7. Armenian enterprises polluting the environment were listed in an open letter sent by Azerbaijani environmentalists to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

The letter notes that the destruction of the ecosystem as a result of ongoing mining operations poses a threat not only to the environment of Armenia, but also to neighboring countries.

The letter calls on Armenia to immediately cease the activities of the following enterprises:

1. Chromium, nickel, copper, molybdenum, zinc, aluminum, vanadium, lead and other heavy metal-containing mining wastes from the Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum conbinate in Gajaran and the mining combine in Gafan are polluting the Okchuchay and Araz rivers. A total of 60 percent of Zangezur Copper-Molybdenum Combine's shares are owned by Germany's “Cronimet Mining GmbH". An average of 20 million tons of ore is processed here during the year without following any environmental norms. The 270-million-square-meter Artsevanik reservoir, which is the mine tailings pool of the combine, is a big threat to the entire region;

2. Since 2019, the Gafan mining complex has been part of the British company "Chaarat Gold International Limited" and is currently called "Chaarat Kapan". During the year, an average of 1.3 million tons of ore is processed here. The Gutgum (Qeganush) mining waste deposit, which covers an area of 4.6 million square meters within the Gafan mining complex, poses a threat to the region;

3. Mining waste containing heavy metals from Akarak (Agarak) Copper-Molybdenum Combine also poisons the Araz River through Karchivanchay. The US company "Comsup Commodities" bought all the shares of the combine and became its full shareholder. During the year, an average of 4 million tons of ore is processed here. According to the information, approximately 36.8 million cubic meters of hazardous waste in the Davazam waste warehouse of the combine are collected. The water from the waste reservoir flows into the transboundary Araz River;

4. During the occupation, the Armenian authorities illegally put the Zod (Sotk) field of Kalbajar, located on the border with Azerbaijan, into the full exploitation of the "GeoProMining" company. In 2009, 320,500 tons, 490,000 tons in 2010, and 880,000 tons in 2011 were processed in Davali (Ararat) gold processing plant. As a result, the Zod (Sotk) River near the mine was polluted with heavy metals such as copper, iron, cadmium and molybdenum. Considering that the polluted Zod (Sotk) River flows into the Kur River, this is a great threat to the lives of millions of people. In 2018, the European Court of Human Rights issued a decision regarding the violation of ecological balance rights by Armenia for polluting the region by allowing the operation of this mine;

5. European Court of Human Rights issued six decision against Armenia on February 14, 2019, found the exploitation of illegal mining industry on the lands of the residents of the villages of Shinikh (Shnogh) and Tugut (Teghout), who appealed to the court, and in this regard, the Armenian government was requested to pay compensation in the amount of 69,400 euros to the affected villagers;

6. The Dashdam (Dashdam) Gold Mine in Goyce (Sevan) produces about 10,000 ounces of gold per year. Mining continuously pollutes the local water supply. A high concentration of heavy metals such as arsenic and mercury, harmful to human health and the environment, was found in the mine's wastewater. The mine's wastewater poisons nearby rivers, including the main source of fresh water, the Barghushad (Vorotan) River. Barghusad (Vorotan) river flows into the Araz River. The mine is managed by the Canadian company "Lydian International";

7. Akhtala mine in Lori region of Armenia produces about 5 thousand tons of copper and lead per year. A high concentration of heavy metals such as copper, lead and zinc harmful to human health and the environment was found in the mine's waste water. The mine is managed by "Metal Prince" company. Wastewater from the mine pollutes the nearby Tona (Debed) river. That river flows into the Kur river. Akhtala mine was closed in 2017 due to environmental problems. However, in 2020, the mine was restored for the operation;

8. Gafan Manganese Plant is one of the largest manganese plants not only in Armenia, but also in the world. The plant produces manganese ore, manganese dioxide and other manganese products, with an annual output of about 1.5 million tons of ore. During the extraction and processing of manganese ore, heavy metals, dust and other pollutants are released into the air and water. These pollutants cause a number of health problems, including respiratory problems, neurological diseases and cancer. The plant also significantly pollutes the nearby Barghushad River, an important source of drinking water for the South Caucasus region;

9. Eller (Gotayq) plant is a metallurgical plant that produces copper, zinc and lead. The factory contaminates Arpachay river with heavy metals such as copper, lead and cadmium that have a negative impact on human health. The plant produces large amounts of air pollution, including sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. This pollution adversely affects human health, causing respiratory problems, heart diseases and other serious diseases. The factory discharges its waste water to Arpachay, the main source of drinking water. A large amount of solid waste rich in heavy metals generated in the factory pollutes the soil and seeps into the groundwater;

10. Goyche (Gegharkunik) Copper Smelting Plant is one of the main copper smelting plants in Armenia. It produces about 100,000 tons of copper per year. The plant belongs to "GeoProMining" company of Armenia. The plant emits large amounts of sulfur dioxide and other pollutants into the atmosphere, causing air pollution and acid rain. The factory discharges its waste water to Arpachay, the main source of drinking water. Arpachay, in turn, carries pollutants to Araz. Sewage water destroys aquatic life in Arpachay. Goyce (Gegharkunik) Copper Smelting Plant is a source of great danger to the environment and human beings;

11. The construction of a new metallurgical plant in Arazdeyan (Yeraskh), which is being built against the requirements of environmental norms and international conventions, should also be stopped. The potential impacts of toxic chemical waste from this metallurgical plant on the local ecosystem could be enormous. The discharge of waste into the Araz River means a tragedy for the creatures living in the river and for the large farms that use the Araz water for irrigation. This impact on drinking water supplies can also lead to the spread of infectious diseases in border areas. This will create a serious public health crisis for both Azerbaijan and Armenia;

Meanwhile, the toxic chemical waste of the metallurgical plant in Arazdeen (Yerash) can cause a serious blow to the ecosystem of the region. The risk of dumping its waste into the Araz River is an alarming signal both from the point of view of preserving the wildlife of the river and for extensive farms using the Araz River water for irrigation. Armenia's failure to comply with any international standards in the mining industry poses a serious environmental threat to both Azerbaijan and the region as a whole.