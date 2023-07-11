Azerbaijan's financial situation significantly improved - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Our non-oil industry grew by 6.5 percent and the non-oil sector grew by more than 3 percent overall. Meanwhile, our financial situation has also significantly improved, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

The head of state mentioned a number of reasons behind improvement of financial situation in the country such as strengthening of discipline in the financial sector, the continued reforms of tax and customs bodies, and transparency.

“All these factors have allowed us the opportunity to review the budget in the middle of the year and conduct reconciliation. This is very gratifying because the collected funds have significantly exceeded the forecast,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.