By year-end, inflation in Azerbaijan can drop to single-digit level - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Double-digit inflation gives us food for thought. I hope that by the end of the year, inflation can drop to a single-digit level, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results of six months of 2023, Trend reports.

“In addition to natural reasons, there are also subjective reasons. They should be investigated more seriously and proposals should be made regarding steps to be taken before the end of the year. Because against the backdrop of Azerbaijan’s overall economic potential and the results achieved in the economic field, it is certainly not desirable for inflation to be at the level of 12 percent,” the head of state added.

Will be updated