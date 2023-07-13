Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Heads of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 13 July 2023 13:34 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the heads of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan accredited in foreign countries visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation [after the second Karabakh war], Trend reports.

The participants first visited the Alley of Martyrs of Aghdam.

It is planned to hold a "Revival of Aghdam" event, as well as familiarization with the restoration and construction works carried out in Aghdam.

