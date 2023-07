BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. On July 13, around 20:00 (GMT+4), the police received information that Sahib Aliyev, who was engaged in beekeeping in the village of Chopurlu, Kalbajar district, had been injured by a landmine, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the incident took place in the territory of the village of Seyidlar. As a result of the incident, Sahib Aliyev sustained injuries.

An investigation is currently underway.

