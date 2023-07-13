Gathering of heads of diplomatic service bodies concludes with meeting in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. On July 13, 2023, within the framework of the meeting of the heads of the diplomatic service bodies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in foreign countries visited the city of Aghdam, Trend reports.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov, assistant to the First Vice President Elchin Amirbayov, the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, heads of diplomatic missions abroad visited the Alley of Martyrs of Agdam for the first time and laid flowers on the graves of martyrs who died for their Motherland.

Later, an event called the "Revival of Aghdam" was held.

Will be updated