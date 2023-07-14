Foreign NGOs protesting plant construction in Arazdayan by Armenia multiply

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The number of foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) opposing the construction of a mining enterprise in Armenia, which is a gross violation of environmental standards and the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention), is steadily growing, Trend reports.

The statement of civil society organizations from a number of countries in protest against the construction of a metallurgical plant in Arazdayan due to its negative impact on both people and the planet, as well as a possible environmental catastrophe, caused great resonance.

Of late, more 35 foreign NGOs joined the document.

Will be updated