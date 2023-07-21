We are very grateful to our friends and brothers in Central Asia for support - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 21. “We are very grateful to our friends and brothers in Central Asia for support,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“When you drove from Fuzuli Airport, probably, you've noticed the housing project, which is being implemented. There is a school behind it, which was generously donated to us by Uzbekistan and also the Art Center, which was donated by Kazakhstan. Both are under construction and the school must be ready by the end of August, and Art Center for young generation - Youth Art Center - by the end of the year. So, these are two signs of support. And actually all this is foreign aid, which we received since the war ended. This was a very important gesture demonstrating their solidarity,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

Will be updated