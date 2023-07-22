Brussel format, we consider as a kind of supplementary or a kind of a supportive mechanism of direct interaction on level of leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. “The Brussel format, we consider as a kind of supplementary or a kind of a supportive mechanism of direct interaction on the level of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. So far, it has worked, I think, more or less successfully,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“There is some difference between this format and the Minsk Group, because we do not have exactly the same actors. One of the members of the Minsk Group was France, which is now not in the picture. But the European Union again, I said, is not a real broker for negotiations but a kind of a factor, which maybe decreases the tension and allows Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders to talk and to understand each other better. With respect to the Minsk Group, I want to say that it was not me, it was themselves who actually made it dysfunctional,” the head of state noted.

Will be updated