My suggestion is to have this forum regularly - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. “I was not planned to be around, when the first Forum was held last year here in Shusha by the Azerbaijani media community. I then told our presidential administration, employees that it will be good if we make it international next time. And it happened,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Trend reports.

“When I was scheduled to be a keynote speaker, I decided not to use this formal way again, speeches or long speeches, something like that. I saw these kinds of discussions much better for me and I think for you also. And my last suggestion is to have this forum regularly and name it the first Shusha Global Media Forum,” the head of state added.

