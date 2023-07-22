Cooperation between Azerbaijan, Türkiye in all areas makes great contribution to media sphere - official

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 22. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas makes a great contribution to the media sphere, Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid said during the presentation of the www.dhapress.com news portal - a joint project of Trend News Agency and Demirören News Agency (DHA), an influential Turkish media platform.

Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid also wished success in the work of the newly created portal and expressed hope that it would take a special place in the media space of the two fraternal countries.

“Successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in all areas also makes a great contribution to the media sector. I am confident that www.dhapress.com, which is a joint project of the leading Azerbaijani Trend News Agency, and the reputable Turkish DHA agency, will bring innovation and success to both countries. Some time ago, when a memorandum of cooperation between Trend and DHA was signed, I also participated in this event. I am glad that this cooperation has quickly borne fruit and such a project has been implemented,” he added.

Rashad Majid also stressed that the creation of this portal on the National Press Day of Azerbaijan is not accidental.

“Such cooperation is of particular importance in order to always have a voice in the information space,” he concluded.