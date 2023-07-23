Key media issues discussed at Shusha Global Media Forum

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 23. At the Shusha Global Media Forum, several significant issues were discussed, with a particular focus on the transformation of the digital media landscape and the profound impact of artificial intelligence on journalism and the broader media sphere. Ahmad Ismayilov, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, highlighted these key topics while speaking to reporters, Trend reports.

"During the forum, participants engaged in in-depth discussions about the distinctions between print media, traditional media, and new media. Additionally, they explored the role of traditional media in today's world, characterized by the dominance of new media, and deliberated on the future directions of media-related activities.

A momentous event at the forum was the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, on its opening day. His presence and speech held great importance for the attendees, which included over 60 local journalists and media leaders. President Ilham Aliyev addressed the forum, outlining the intended reforms in Azerbaijan's media sector," he said.

He pointed out that the Shusha Global Media Forum captivated the interest of all participants. Over the course of nearly three hours, insightful discussions and questions were exchanged, and the forum proved instrumental in fostering a deeper understanding of the ongoing developments in modern media.

Ahmad Ismayilov emphasized that the primary objective of the Shusha Global Media Forum was to facilitate more accurate monitoring, thorough discussions, and fruitful exchange of viewpoints on contemporary media processes. He further emphasized that the forum aimed at integrating and applying the advancements in media literacy and society in Azerbaijan to the global media landscape, thus fostering greater cohesion in the field.

The forum, organized by the instruction of President Ilham Aliyev as part of the Heydar Aliyev Year and in connection with the 148th anniversary of Azerbaijan's national press, is attended by 150 foreign guests from about 50 countries, including state information agencies from 34 countries, 12 international organizations, and media structures.

In addition, 60 managers and representatives of local media are among the participants.