For me most important is not what Western media write about Azerbaijan, but what people of Azerbaijan think about policy of our government - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. “For me the most important is not what Western media write about Azerbaijan, but what people of Azerbaijan think about the policy of our government,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by the China Media Group media corporation.

“As you can see and talk to the people, you will see what they think about our government - whether they are doing the right thing or not. The consolidation of our society and strong support from public is not only, of course, mainly generated by our policy, and also liberation of the former occupied territories,” the head of state noted.

“If somebody in the West think that by insulting the government officials, by spreading slander and rumors, they can influence public opinion of Azerbaijan, maybe they're right, but their influence is not in the directions they would like to see,” the President added.