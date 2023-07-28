Western Azerbaijan Community condemns French MFA's biased statement regarding Lachin road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. The Western Azerbaijan Community condemns the biased statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France issued on July 27, 2023 regarding the Lachin road, and calls upon France to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and not to interfere in Azerbaijan's internal affairs, Trend reports.

The West Azerbaijani Community also calls upon France to put an end to its policy of double standards, not to selectively interpret the norms and principles of international law, to urge Armenia to hold a dialogue with the Community and to enable the safe and peaceful return of the Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands in Armenia.

Earlier, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry also firmly rejected French ministry's statement.

"The French side's selective focus on certain aspects while disregarding the presence of Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijani territory for the past three years, ongoing military provocations against Azerbaijan, illegal transfer of military products and mines, and significant violations of the tripartite statement, including hindering the opening of communications, is unacceptable.

The establishment of the Lachin border crossing point by Azerbaijan should not be misconstrued as a violation of obligations. The International Court of Justice, in its decision on July 6, unequivocally affirmed the full legitimacy of the Lachin border checkpoint. Armenia's appeals to dismantle the checkpoint and withdraw border guards were unanimously rejected.

Azerbaijan is fully authorized and obligated to prevent the unlawful use of the Lachin road and address cases of misuse by implementing control and transparency at the border," said Azerbaijan's MFA.