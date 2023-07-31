Exposing FETO terrorist organization - tough task, says Turkish professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31. FETO [Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization] is the most extensive, secretive, and internationally connected terrorist organization ever encountered by Türkiye, the Dean of the Turkic World Economics Faculty at UNEC (Azerbaijan State University of Economics), Professor of Turkish Uludag University Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

"This organization, which had long infiltrated the spheres of education and culture in Türkiye, eventually expanded its activities into economy and politics. FETO can cross borders and use violence when needed. Its unique strategy much complicates efforts to expose the organization," Yuce said.

"Let's recall the events of December 17-25, 2013 (the most extensive anti-corruption operation in Türkiye's history) and the attempted coup in the country on July 15, 2016. After the failed coup attempt, FETO sought to overthrow the current government, receiving external support as a final step and forming strong opposition in the presidential elections," he noted.

The professor added that appropriate measures have been taken against its activities both in Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The recent operations are part of an ongoing chain of events, based upon the previous ones, he emphasized.

The political conflict between the AKP-ruled Turkish government and the Gulen movement began in 2013.

With similarities in ideology, the AKP (Justice and Development Party) and the Gulen Movement have long maintained an alliance, with the latter using their judicial influence to limit opposition from Türkiye's secular establishment to the AKP's religious conservatism. Traditionally cosy relations between the AKP government and the Gulen Movement turned sour in late 2013 after Gülen criticized the government's response to the Gezi Park protests and their policy of closing down Gülen's private "prep-schools".

On July 15, 2016, about 9,000 military servicemen were involved in the coup attempt using 35 aircraft, 37 helicopters, 246 armored vehicles, including 74 tanks and about 4,000 light weapons. During the confrontation on the night of July 15-16, over 2,000 people were killed - civilians, policemen, soldiers, 150 of them - in Ankara, 99 - in Istanbul and two - in Mugla.

The failed coup attempt plotted by Gulen and his supporters completely exposed the terrorist organization, which had been linked to state structures for many years, in Türkiye.

In memory of the civilians who died as a result of the coup attempt on July 26, 2016, the Bosphorus Bridge was renamed the 15 July Martyrs' Bridge.

On July 16, 2017, in honor of the first anniversary of the prevention of the July 15 coup attempt, the 15 July Martyrs' Monument was opened in Ankara.

During the prevention of the 2016 coup attempt, Azerbaijan fully supported Türkiye. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed great concern from the first minutes of the event and openly supported the Turkish state and the legitimate government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Recently, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, on the basis of information received from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye, has carried out operational measures against persons associated with FETO in Azerbaijan, as a result of which five persons were detained.