US will continue to work with Azerbaijan, Armenia to pursue peace agreement - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.7. The US will continue to work with Azerbaijan, Armenia to pursue a peace agreement, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on Aug.7, Trend reports.

"We have been engaged directly with those countries. Special Envoy Bono traveled to the region last week and engaged directly with them. And we believe that despite any comments from other countries, who are not a party to this matter, an agreement remains within reach, and we will continue to work with them to pursue it," he explained.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Anthony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued progress on the draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn