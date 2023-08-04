Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan, Georgia FMs hold telephone conversation

Politics Materials 4 August 2023 16:53 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, Georgia FMs hold telephone conversation

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili in connection with the disaster that occurred as a result of a mudslide and landslide near the resort of Shovi in the mountainous region of Racha (Georgia), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Bayramov expressed his deep condolences to the friendly Georgian government and people, the families and loved ones of those killed in the disaster, and wished the injured healing.

The minister also expressed hope that the missing persons would be found soon.

The Azerbaijani FM pointed out that Azerbaijan has always been close to Georgia and is ready to provide any assistance in carrying out rescue operations and eliminating the consequences of a natural disaster.

Darchiashvili expressed gratitude for the solidarity and support.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more