Azerbaijan bestows "Istiglal" Order on famous movie and theater actor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Rasim Balayev has been awarded with the "Istiglal" Order for great merits in the development of Azerbaijani culture, Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree.

Rasim Balayev's first cinematic appearance was in the film "Stars Don't Die Away," where he played a minor role. His popularity grew after he appeared in three films and attended two film festivals: the 7th Soviet Festival in Baku and the 3rd International Festival in Tashkent, where he was awarded Best Actor and received numerous offers for leading roles in upcoming films. His roles in films such as "Nesimi", "Babek", "Dada Gorgud", "The Scoundrel", "Anecdote", and "The Bat" are among his notable performances.