BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is expected to visit Baku in August, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations of Azerbaijan Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the round table on the "Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan: new horizons of cooperation" topic.

According to him, Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations are developing dynamically in almost all directions.

Will be updated