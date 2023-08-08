French Senators stubbornly keep neo-colonial mindset - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. French Senators stubbornly keep their neo-colonial mindset, Azerbaijani MP Jeyhun Mammadov told Trend.

He made the remark commenting on the letter of French senators addressed to French President Emmanuel Macron.

Mammadov noted that African countries no longer wish to tolerate France's colonial policies and are expressing their protest.

"One of the key issues here is related to the activities of French President Macron. The letter from the senators to Macron indicates that under his leadership, France's foreign policy is experiencing its greatest decline," the MP said. "No African country respects Macron anymore, does not consider him, and expresses their protest against France. This is a state that pursues colonial policies, trampling on the rights of African nations and exploiting their wealth for a long time."

"Despite this, French senators do not want to lose their influence, demonstrating that they are unwilling to give it up." This suggests that they are still living with this desire, despite the fact that it is no longer feasible. Africans view these issues differently, and France should apologize to these nations," Mammadov said.

He added that today France is trying to create confrontations even in the South Caucasus region, but it won't achieve anything in the region.

The mentioned letter to Macron was written by three French senators - Deputy Chairman of the Senate for International Relations Roger Karoutchi, Leader of the "Republicans" faction in the Senate, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Armed Forces Bruno Retailleau, and Christian Cambon. It was signed by 94 French MPs.