Armenia once again fails to manipulate public’s opinion, accusing Azerbaijan of "blockade"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Armenia is deliberately trying to manipulate the international public’s opinion and pursues the continuation of illegal activities in the territories of Azerbaijan, Shervin Najafpour, Chairwoman at Cultural bridge builder organization (CAN) – voluntary organization that works with bridge building between Norway and Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is falsely accused of isolating its Armenian residents from the rest of the world without access to food, water, medicine, fuel and electricity. Azerbaijan is willing to meet all the needs of Armenians, offering an open road between the district of Aghdam and Khankendi," she said.

Referring to her social media findings, Najafpour says that people in Khankendi seem to have an active social life, which once again shows that Armenia is deliberately manipulating the media narrative, as well as international public opinion, and that the claims of the "humanitarian crisis" and the "blockade" are pure political manipulation.

Meanwhile, in order to prevent the illegal transfer of personnel, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment from Armenia to Armenian armed formations in the territory of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan established a border checkpoint at the beginning of the Lachin-Shusha road, on the border with Armenia, on April 23, 2023. Since then, the Armenian population of Karabakh has been given the opportunity to freely travel through the Lachin border checkpoint from the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijan regularly allows the passage of vehicles belonging to the Red Cross for the delivery of medicines, and other necessities to the residents of Karabakh.