Nobody starving in Karabakh - Armenians refute their own lies about "blockade"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The so-called "activist" Artur Osipyan from Azerbaijan's Karabakh urged to abandon attempts to deceive the world by claiming Armenian residents of Karabakh are starving to death, Trend reports.

He made the remark in response to Armenian media regarding "food problems" for Armenian residents of Azerbaijan's Karabakh region and rumors about the residents' food supply, denying these claims.

He stressed that the separatist regime of Karabakh exploited this region for 30 years, refuting that the bread queues are due to the so-called 'blockade' by Azerbaijan.

"One part lived well while others struggled to afford bread," Osipyan added.

In order to prevent the transportation of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia for illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan (which weren't withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020), and as an adequate response to the unilateral establishment of a border checkpoint by Armenia on the border with Azerbaijan on April 22, 2023, at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road contrary to the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, on April 23 this year, the units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan set up a border checkpoint in its sovereign territories, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Despite the fact that Azerbaijan ensured the passage of Armenian residents, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the Russian peacekeeping contingent through the border crossing, the Armenian side spread false allegations about the alleged "tense humanitarian situation" in the region in order to continue its illegal activities in our territories.

At the same time, she committed provocations, such as shelling our border guards on June 15, an attempt at smuggling, sending trucks to the territory of Azerbaijan on July 26 without permission.

Moreover, despite the fact that Azerbaijan put forward a number of proposals for meeting the needs of Armenian residents of Karabakh, including the use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and other alternative roads, and they were supported by the European Union and the ICRC, the Armenian side opposes these proposals and blocked the entrance to the territory by erecting concrete barriers on alternative roads. All this once again showed that its statements about the "humanitarian situation" are political blackmail.