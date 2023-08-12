Positions of Azerbaijani army under fire in Kalbajar, Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The positions of Azerbaijani army underwent fire, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Armenian armed forces from the positions in the direction of the Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the directions of the Bazirkhana and Zaylik settlements of the Kalbajar region on August 11, starting from 21:10 to 21:30 (GMT+4).

Moreover, illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, using small arms shelled the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam region on August 12 at 07:43.

The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.