Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Armenian separatists continue illegal transportation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh accompanied by Russian peacekeepers (VIDEO)

Politics Materials 12 August 2023 11:35 (UTC +04:00)
Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Illegal actions of Armenian separatists accompanied by Russian peacekeepers continue on the territory of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

Illegal transportation of Armenians was carried out accompanied by Russian peacekeepers on August 11.

The video proves once again that on the Khankendi-Karkijahan-Khalfali road, accompanied by armored vehicles of peacekeepers, the transportation of support equipment to the combat positions of Armenian separatist troops is carried out.

