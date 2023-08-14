Positions of Azerbaijani Army come under fire in Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. Positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the directions of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the Basarkechar region and Arazdayan settlement of the Davali region using various caliber weapons periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army stationed in the directions of Mollabayramli settlement of the Kalbajar region and Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from 22:45 on August 13 to 07:05 on August 14

"The Azerbaijani army took retaliatory measures in the indicated direction," said the ministry.