BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14. The Western Azerbaijan Community claimed that on August 14, 2023, the EU mission in Armenia issued a hasty statement, almost before the Armenian Foreign Ministry, in response to claims made by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry that Armenia had gathered military personnel and equipment near the conditional border, Trend reports.

Additionally, those who for 30 years turned a blind eye to Armenia's occupation of Azerbaijani territory and the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from their homes raced to assist Armenia, which is now obsessed with retaliation, and the EU delegation has arrived to serve as Armenia's spokesperson.

The majority of the areas the EU mission patrols are areas where Azerbaijanis had resided before being violently driven out, according to the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The EU essentially ignores the community's requests in most cases, which suggests that the EU has a different perspective on international law, human values, and principles.