Azerbaijan discovers another mass-casualty burial in Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 15. Another mass mass-casualty burial was discovered in Azerbaijan's Shusha city, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The scene has been visited by staff members from the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens.

Previously, in June this year, a mass grave was discovered on the territory of the Shusha prison.

Additionally, the mass graves were previously discovered in the liberated villages of Sarijali (Aghdam district), Dashalti (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Farrukh (Khojaly district), Yukhari Seyidahmadli (Fuzuli district), as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other communities.