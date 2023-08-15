Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held phone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports.

This information was spread by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, the parties exchanged views on the most pressing international and regional issues.

Previously, Bayramov held a bilateral meeting with Lavrov in Moscow on July 25.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed bilateral and regional issues, including normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.