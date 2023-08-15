Armenia continues to manipulate over alleged "tense humanitarian situation" in region - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov have held a telephone conversation, Trend reports.

The agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the current situation in the region were discussed during the conversation.

Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the intensification, contrary to the norms and principles of international law, of Armenia's military-political provocations against Azerbaijan dealt a serious blow to the normalization process between the two countries. By continuing to manipulate the alleged "tense humanitarian situation" and the "blockade" in the region, instead of following the agreements reached on resolving issues related to the use of the Lachin road and other alternative routes to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, Armenia impedes the peace process.

Sergey Lavrov noted the importance of adherence to the commitments enshrined in the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

During the telephone conversation, the sides exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.